Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $85.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

