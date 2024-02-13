The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 131.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

