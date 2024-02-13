The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Toro were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Toro

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $97.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Toro’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.