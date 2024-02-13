Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $236.21 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.51 and a 200-day moving average of $213.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.40.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

