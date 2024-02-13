Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TVTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $41,494.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $32,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,903 shares in the company, valued at $604,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at $703,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

