Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Twilio worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Twilio by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 328.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $79.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

View Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.