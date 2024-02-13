Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,195 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,077,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

