Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.07 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 125,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,980,000 after acquiring an additional 235,636 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 186.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,703,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %
CTRA stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
