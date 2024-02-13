Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCID. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 84.0% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Lucid Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.