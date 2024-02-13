Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.60 Million Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 767,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 104,678 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth $161,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 34.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 705,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,169 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 82.8% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MHD stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $12.41.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

