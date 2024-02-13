Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.80 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,034 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NI. Barclays began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

NiSource Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NI opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

