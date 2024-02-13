Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,975 shares of company stock valued at $86,664,513. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $341.03 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $346.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

