Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 5,380 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.