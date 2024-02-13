Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,434,000 after acquiring an additional 99,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH opened at $392.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.83 and a 200-day moving average of $345.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $393.34.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

