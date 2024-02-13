Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACRE. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 0.4 %

ACRE stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $473.45 million, a P/E ratio of 145.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

