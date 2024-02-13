Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,380 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

