Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after buying an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $145.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.