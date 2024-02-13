Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $843,000 Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 374.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $248.25 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.