Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

