Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,449,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.41.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $230.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

