Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,332 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

