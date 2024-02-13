Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Vertiv Trading Down 3.4 %

VRT stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

