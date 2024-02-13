W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of W. P. Carey worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.36.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

