WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WD-40 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Price Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $271.41 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $163.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

