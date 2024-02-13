WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of WestRock worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 638,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,593,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in WestRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

