Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHR. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool stock opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $122.79. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

