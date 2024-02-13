Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Winmark were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Stock Up 0.6 %

WINA stock opened at $382.02 on Tuesday. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $273.50 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.19.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Winmark

Winmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.