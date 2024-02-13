Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.