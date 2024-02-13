Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 24.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,127,000 after acquiring an additional 343,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 27.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 198,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NYSE YUMC opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

