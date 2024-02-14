4,204 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after buying an additional 862,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,744,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

