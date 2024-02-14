A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,514 shares of company stock worth $346,507 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

