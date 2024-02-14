Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 996,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $70,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ACHC. TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.