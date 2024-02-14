Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,041 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

