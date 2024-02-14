Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s 8th Largest Position

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 416,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,739,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.5% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 276,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $145.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

