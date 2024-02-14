Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 276,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,237,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $423,612,000 after buying an additional 61,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 130,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $145.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.98. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

