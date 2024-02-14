Amalgamated Bank Acquires 7,528 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,799,000 after purchasing an additional 376,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,676 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $153.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.