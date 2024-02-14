Amalgamated Bank Buys 4,692 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.05.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,272 shares of company stock worth $30,319,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

