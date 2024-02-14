Amalgamated Bank Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

