Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,382 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Spire by 817.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Spire by 96.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Price Performance

Spire stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $73.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. Spire’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.