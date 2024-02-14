Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Americold Realty Trust worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

