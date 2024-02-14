AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 17,564 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $376.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.