Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,082,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,786 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $63,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE AIRC opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

