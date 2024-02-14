Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan Sells 1,431 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $96,978.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Timothy Eugene Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 3,551 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $230,815.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $149,320.35.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75.
Several brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).
