Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Adam J. Townsend Sells 1,148 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:APLS opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).
