Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYHG opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $70.22.

About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

