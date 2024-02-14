Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 377.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 896,503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,327,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after acquiring an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

