Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,447.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

XNTK stock opened at $175.58 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $665.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.45.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

