Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 1,568 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total transaction of C$63,409.92.

Philippa (Pippa) Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total transaction of C$173,850.00.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ opened at C$37.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.16. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$45.76. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.8288509 earnings per share for the current year.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Aritzia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.30.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

