Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $256.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Arteris by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Arteris by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

