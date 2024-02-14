Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 43,295 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,295 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 689.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

EVGO opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $681.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. EVgo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

EVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

